pureLiFi pushes connectivity in the home to new limits with LiFi@Home

02 Mar 2022

Scotland-based company presents first LiFi ecosystem for the home this week at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona.

LiFi technology pioneer pureLiFi will this week demonstrate what the company calls “the next generation of connectivity for the home” at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

The demonstration features what the developer describes as, “the world’s first LiFi ecosystem for the consumer market” – called LiFi@Home™.

A report produced by the McKinsey Global Institute estimates that only about 70% of the global demand for digital connections leading up to 2030 will be satisfied by existing radio frequency (RF) and related technologies, even with advancements such as 5G and WiFi 6.

Alistair Banham, pureLiFi CEO, commented, “The door is open for LiFi to fill the gap. LiFi is the key to unlocking the next generation of connected experiences in an ecosystem where WiFi and 5G alone are not enough. What we’ve demonstrated here at MWC for the first time is how simple it is to bring LiFi into consumer environments.”

LiFi is a wireless technology that uses light rather than radio frequencies to transmit data. By harnessing the light spectrum, LiFi can unleash faster, more reliable wireless communications with unparalleled security, compared to conventional technologies such as WiFi and 5G. pureLiFi says that these traditional wireless technologies “are suffering from growing congestion and interference that erode customer experience over time.”

The LiFi@Home family of LiFi connected experiences consists of a consumer-style downlighter, a smartphone, a smart TV and an AR Headset all connected by LiFi. The LiFi@Home system is powered by a power line communication network backhaul that uses existing electrical cabling to connect everything to the internet.

Installing the system is as simple as changing a downlighterm says the company. The number of connected devices in the average US home more than doubled in the past two years, according to Deloitte. As more devices connect to struggling home WiFi networks, bandwidth is split, interference increases and response times slow for everyone.

Adding LiFi to a home, adds the company, will not only accommodate the growing demand for connected devices, it will also improve the user experience. LiFi enables more reliable connectivity that significantly improves latency and jitter and does not divide bandwidth. Next generation experiences such as the metaverse and 8K streaming will be possible for everyone.

At MWC in Barcelona, pureLiFi CEO Alistair Banham made a direct call to the industry to show leadership beyond using WiFi and 5G. “LiFi is for leaders who want to differentiate and offer their customers the best experience,” he said. “We are calling on the industry to look beyond ordinary and unleash innovation with LiFi.”

This latest advance follows successful large-scale deployments of LiFi with the US Army to provide more reliable and secure mission critical communications. pureLiFi will be demonstrating LiFi@Home™ throughout the week at MWC in Barcelona and sharing its vision to connect everything and everyone with LiFi.