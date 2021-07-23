Business News

Trumpf reports €3.5 billion in annual sales – again

2020-2021 sales match previous year’s level. Order book looking “strong” despite impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales of 3.5 billion euros – at previous year’s level

Incoming orders increase from 3.3 to 3.9 billion euros despite coronavirus pandemic

Germany, China, USA and Netherlands emerge as largest individual markets

Industrial technologies and laser giant Trumpf Group has this week announced that it closed the 2020/21 fiscal year on June 30, 2021 with sales at the previous year’s level. According to preliminary calculations, the figure stands at €3.5 billion (fiscal year 2019/20: €3.5 billion).

After Germany, with sales of around €580 million, the company’s largest individual geographical markets are China with around €525 million; the USA with around €485 million; and the Netherlands with around €460 million, due to the EUV business with ASML.

‘Bulging order books’

The company stated that it is also starting the new fiscal year with “bulging order books”: incoming orders rose by 20 percent to €3.9 billion (fiscal 2019/20: €3.3 billion).

Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller, Chairwoman of Trumpf’s Group Executive Board, commented, “We have started the new fiscal year with stable sales and very good incoming orders. They result, among other things, from strong economic impulses from China, which come from electronics applications and the demand for our lasers for electromobility.

“However,” she added, “there is also an unmistakable upturn in the economy in Europe, which we are registering in the machine tool sector. Nevertheless, uncertainty remains as to how the stability of global supply chains and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic will develop.”

The number of employees group-wide rose slightly to 14,800. In Germany, there were around 7,600 employees as of the reporting date of June 30, 2021, including around 4,400 at the headquarters in Ditzingen.