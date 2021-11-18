Lumentum claims ‘breakthrough’ in multi-junction addressable VCSEL arrays...

Applications

18 Nov 2021

...while Lumileds launches first road-legal H4-LED for vehicle headlights in Germany.

Lumentum, a developer of vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) arrays for 3D sensing and LiDAR applications, has expanded its multi-junction VCSEL-based offerings to include new, breakthrough high-performance 1D and 2D addressable arrays for automotive, consumer, and industrial sectors.

VCSEL arrays have become the preferred laser illumination source for short-range 3D sensing applications such as biometric security and world-facing LiDAR in consumer mobile devices due to their proven reliability and ability to be manufactured at scale.

Lumentum’s multi-junction VCSEL arrays can deliver the significantly higher peak optical power densities and efficiencies required for longer-range applications by decreasing the electrical current needed and simplifying electrical driver and package design. The addition of array addressability to Lumentum’s VCSEL arrays enables a more compact, reliable, robust, and fully solid-state LiDAR solution with no moving parts.

“We're excited to build on our industry-leading multi-junction VCSEL technology with this breakthrough and bring addressable array illumination sources to longer-range depth-sensing applications like LiDAR,” commented Matt Everett, Product Line Director of 3D Sensing at Lumentum.

“On-chip array addressability can eliminate the need for mechanical beam scanning, which opens a new world of possibilities for autonomous vehicles and emerging 3D sensing systems and will help accelerate LiDAR adoption across a wide range of customer applications.”

Lighting and LED developer Lumileds claims it is “advancing automotive lighting and improving road safety”, with the launch of the first road-legal H4-LED in Germany, from its Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED retrofit range.

This is a range extension to the H7-LED that was approved in Germany in May 2021. The new Philips Ultinon Pro6000 H4-LED bulb delivers up to 230% brighter light, and its plug-and play-design allows DIY-ers and mechanics to install it themselves.

Approval of the Philips Ultinon Pro6000 H4-LED type by the German federal authorities means that drivers across that country can now legally upgrade their headlight bulbs from halogen to Philips LED lighting.

Lumileds states, “These premium Philips LED bulbs improve safety by boosting visibility and delivering a perfect beam pattern that illuminates the road ahead without dazzling other road users.”

A comprehensive testing program in collaboration with Cologne, Germany-based testing agency TÜV Rheinland confirmed the new Philips LED bulb’s high performance, enabling homologation by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority.

The “ABG” approval certificate was granted by the KBA based on national regulation §22a StVZO enabling use in selected vehicle models. Therefore, Lumileds can now offer its latest LED retrofit technology to German drivers.

“We believe that the only way to develop a road-legal bulb is to focus on safety: the safety of drivers, passengers, bicyclists, pedestrians, and anyone else using the roadways,” commented Swati Singh, EMEA Product Manager for LED at Lumileds. “We will continue to provide ever-increasing coverage of the car marques and models available in Germany”, she added.

The Philips Ultinon Pro6000 H4-LED provides up to 230% brighter light compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs, adds Lumileds. That light is generated by Lumileds’ LUXEON Altilon LEDs; the same LEDs used by automotive OEMs.