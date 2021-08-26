Applications

Trumpf to reveal latest VCSELs and photodiodes at ECOC 2021

26 Aug 2021

Photonics systems are designed to enhance performance in datacom applications; to be shown at in-person event in Bordeaux next month.

Trumpf Photonic Components is to showcase new VCSELs (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers) and photodiodes for applications in optical communications at next month’s European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC), which takes place in Bordeaux, France, between September 13th -16th.

The company has this week announced a new generation of VCSELs and photodiodes offering “superior performance at higher temperatures thanks to an extensively upgraded manufacturing platform with enhanced process control and better yields.”

The VCSELs feature fully passivated die and extra mechanical protection for the mesa for enhanced reliability. The matching photodiode has low dark current and additional ground pad for better shielding which also provides ground-signal or signal-ground options for mounting.

‘Cost savings’

Trumpf will be demonstrating its 56Gbps VCSEL and photodiode functioning as a link in collaboration with transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and VCSEL driver at ECOC. With these features, Trumpf says it is enabling cost savings for data center and high-performance computing customers, not only from the reduced energy demands from less cooling, but also from fewer device related failures in the field.

“With our strong heritage in VCSEL and photodiode technology, we are continuously working to push the boundaries of what is possible,” commented Ralph Gudde VP of Marketing and Sales.

“While we are pleased to offer expanded temperature range on our devices up to 56Gbps today, we are now focusing on bringing our 112Gbps solutions to the market early next year, with first samples targeted for December 2021,” he added.

As well as serving the data communication market, the company also offers solutions for consumer electronics, industrial sensing and industrial heating markets.