ams OSRAM launches new Quantum Dot LED ‘to redefine lighting’

28 Jul 2021

In-house developed Q-dot technology enables efficiency values >200 lm/W, even at high color rendering.

Osconiq E 2835 CRI 90 (QD – quantum dot) expands ams Osram’s portfolio of lighting solutions that provide high quality in a new mid-power LED.

“World’s first” quantum dot LED in established 2835 package.

In-house quantum dot technology ensures efficiency values of over 200 lm/W, even at high color rendering indices (CRI).

ams Osram has launched a new Quantum Dot LED. The lighting gian says LED technology has been on the rise for many years and the demand for high-quality and energy-efficient solutions for general lighting is growing.

Manufacturers such as ams Osram have worked to develop LEDs that meet this requirement. The developer states, “The Osconiq E 2835 CRI90 (QD) pushes efficiency values to new heights, even at very high color rendering indices and warm light colors. The special 2835 package offers further system benefits for luminaire manufacturers.”

Quantum dots are semiconductor particles that emit light in different wavelengths depending on their size when blue light hits them. Their special properties allow precise adjustment of the desired color temperature and outstanding efficiency values in the warm white color spectrum.

‘We are the only manufacturer offering this technology’

“With our specially developed Quantum Dot phosphors, we are the only manufacturer that can offer this technology for general lighting applications,” claimed Peter Naegelein, Director Product Management Illumination at ams OSRAM. “The Osconiq E 2835 is also the only available LED of its kind in the established 2835 package and impresses with extremely homogeneous illumination.”

The Osconiq E 2835 CRI 90 (QD) is available in a color temperature range of 2200 to 6500 K and typically achieves efficiency values of over 200 lm/W. The space-saving dimensions of the 0.5 W component of 2.8 x 3.5 mm enable compact and efficient luminaire designs.

The good absorption behavior of the quantum dots reduces the amount of nanoparticles required. Unlike other phosphors in general lighting, quantum dot-based solutions are still in their infancy in terms of development – with what ams Osram describes as “a very promising future of what can be achieved in upcoming product generations.”

A notable feature of quantum dots from the company is that they are encapsulated in a protective package that makes them more robust, protecting them from moisture and other external influences. This encapsulation technology makes it possible to use the small particles in demanding “on chip” operation within an LED.

The LED also meets the strict requirements of the Single Lighting Regulation regarding the energy efficiency of light sources, which will become mandatory in Europe in September 2021. Part of the new guidelines is, among other things, a value >50 for saturated red, the so-called R9 value. R1 to R8 is used to determine the CRI. Each R-value stands for a specific color.

The Osconiq E2835 is also available in two other versions: a CRI 80 component for office and retail lighting solutions and the Osconiq E2835 Cyan, which produces a spectral peak in the blue wavelength range that surpresses melantonin production in the human body, making it ideal for what ams Osram calls Human Centric Lighting solutions.