Trioptics and TechnoTeam to co-develop AR/VR display metrology

01 Apr 2021

Partners aiming to develop a measuring system integrating photometric and imaging processes in single device.

Many manufacturers from consumer electronics and automotive industries depend on analyzing the imaging quality of their display products, such as VR/AR headsets, head-up displays in various aspects in detail. Usually both photometric properties (wavelength and luminance) and imaging properties (modulation transfer function, distortion) must be characterized in combination.

Now TechnoTeam and Trioptics, a subsidiary of Jenoptik, are to combine their competencies in a strategic partnership. Their aim is to develop an optical measuring system that integrates both measuring processes in one device.

TechnoTeam has its core competence in the field of spatially resolved light and color measurement technology, while Trioptics supplies modulation transfer function (MTF) measurement systems.

For the measurement of devices such as projectors, headsets, head-up displays and displays, both sets of properties are important and a combination of both measurement techniques in one device will offer production advantages for customers, say the partners.

‘Complementary competencies’

“As part of a customer project in which both we and TechnoTeam were involved, we found that the competencies of TechnoTeam and Trioptics complement each other,” commented Stefan Krey, technical managing director of Trioptics.

“We are convinced that the combined know-how will help us to meet individual customer requirements more efficiently,” said Udo Krüger, Managing Director of TechnoTeam. “The measurement devices developed in the collaboration will enable our customers to significantly increase the quality of their products – such as the imaging quality of future AR/VR headsets, for example.”

TechnoTeam is a German company with headquarters in Ilmenau, Thuringia, which manufactures measurement systems for digital image processing and image-resolving light and color measurement technology. Its measurement systems are used in the development and production of luminous and illuminated devices, such as displays, headlights, and luminaires.

Trioptics is also headquartered in Germany, with subsidiaries in the United States, France, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan. It offers a range of optical measurement, inspection and manufacturing technology for development, quality control and production. Since September 2020 Trioptics has been a part of Jenoptik.