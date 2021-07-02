Business News

MKS Instruments to acquire chemicals firm Atotech

02 Jul 2021

$5.1 billion cash and stock deal will unite capabilities in lasers, optics, and process chemistry “to enable advanced electronics”.

Manufacturing technologies and laser firm MKS Instruments , is to acquire Atotech , a process chemicals and advanced electroplating solutions company. The acquisition consists of a cash and stock deal with an equity value of $5.1 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $6.5 billion.

MKS stated, “the transaction will result in pro forma annual revenue of $3.8 billion and is expected to be accretive to MKS’s Non-GAAP net earnings per share within the first year and additive to MKS’s free cash flow. [We] expect to realize $50 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 to 36 months.”

“Together, MKS and Atotech will be uniquely positioned to drive faster, better solutions and innovations for customers in advanced electronics,” said MKS President and CEO John T.C. Lee.

‘Optimizing the PCB interconnect’

“By combining leading capabilities in lasers, optics, motion and process chemistry, the combined company will optimize the PCB interconnect, a significant enabling point of next-generation advanced electronics that represents the next frontier for miniaturization and complexity.

“We anticipate the addition of Atotech will position MKS to enable roadmaps for future generations of advanced electronics devices. The acquisition of Atotech also provides MKS with a recurring revenue stream from a consumables portfolio for leading-edge devices, with meaningful scale and potential on which to build,” said Lee.

MKS and Atotech say they have “complementary customer solutions in key advanced electronics markets, with MKS’ expertise in via drilling and Atotech in electroplating.” PCBs are becoming increasingly complex as miniaturization is creating new challenges where reliability, productivity and peak performance are critical. The roadmap for next generation interconnects continues to accelerate the need for more integrated solutions that enable yield and throughput gains.

“The combination of Atotech’s expertise in electroplating and chemistry and MKS’ strengths in lasers, laser systems, optics and motion will enable innovative and ground-breaking solutions for customers in the areas of materials processing and complex applications,” said Geoff Wild, CEO of Atotech.

“This transaction is an excellent outcome for our shareholders, and we believe it will provide immediate value and the opportunity to benefit from the upside potential of the combined company.”

Terms of the transaction

MKS intends to fund the cash portion of the transaction with a combination of available cash on hand and committed debt financing. The combined company is expected to have pro forma net cash and investments of approximately $800 million and total debt outstanding of $5.3 billion at closing, with an estimated gross leverage ratio of under 4.0 times and net leverage ratio of under 3.5 times. MKS has also obtained a commitment to replace its current $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility with a $500 million revolving credit facility.

The transaction, expected to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement of Atotech under the laws of Jersey, has been unanimously approved by the MKS and Atotech boards of directors and is subject to Atotech shareholder approval, approval of the Royal Court of Jersey, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2021.