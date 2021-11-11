Business News

Santec acquires JGR Optics and OptoTest

11 Nov 2021

Acquisitions mark Santec’s expansion into the growing fiber optic cable assembly testing market.

Santec , a manufacturer of optical components, tunable lasers, optical test equipment and OCT systems, has announced the acquisition of JGR Optics , based in Ottawa, Canada, and OptoTest , based in Camarillo, CA.

JGR Optics and OptoTest will become fully owned subsidiaries of Santec, while continuing to operate under their existing brands. Under the terms of the acquisitions the leadership at both acquisitions have committed to stay with their companies to focus on growing revenues under Santec.

JGR Optics and OptoTest both offer test solutions for measuring insertion and return loss of optical cable assemblies and components. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Testing times

Mototaka Tei, Chief Executive Officer of Santec, commented, “We’re excited to enter the fiber testing market with the acquisitions of JGR Optics and OptoTest. Both companies have a proven track record of delivering high performance return loss, insertion loss and polarity measurement systems as well as optical switches to fiber optic cable assemblies and components productions.”

He added, “Santec is a leading supplier of test and measurement systems for optical telecom and datacom and with this acquisition we widen our footprint the growing market for fiber optics production equipment. JGR and OptoTest both have complementary technology to Santec.

“The acquisitions will not only allow us to operate in adjacent markets, but will enable us to expand our product offering by integrating their technology into Santec's products and solutions.”

Santec was established in 1979 in Komaki, Aichi, Japan and has subsidiaries in North America, Europe, and China. The company employs 203 people and serves a global customer base; including the world’s major telecommunications companies, sub system manufacturers, and research centers and universities. Its range includes optical components, tunable lasers, optical test and measurement and OCT systems.