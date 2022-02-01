Business News

Teledyne Flir Defense wins $100 million contract with Danish Defense Forces

01 Feb 2022

To provide medium- and long-range surveillance systems for imaging and sensing over next seven years.

DALO also has awarded the companies a service and maintenance contract. The potential contract value is estimated to exceed $100 million over the period of performance.

Teledyne Flir has offered its SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 280-HDEP and SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 380 HLD-X advanced day/night, all-weather imaging systems. The contract allows DALO to procure versions of these products for the Danish Defense Mobile Sensor Systems program, which supports the surveillance needs of its Army, Air Force and Navy users.

Investment in technology

JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne Flir Defense, commented, “We’ve invested heavily in technology upgrades across our lineup, including edge processing and AI capabilities that reduce the cognitive load on operators and improve situational awareness.

“As a trusted industry and regional partner, we look forward to supplying imaging platforms, service and support to Danish defense forces for many years to come.”

Designed for full-time, all-weather maritime duty, SeaFLIR 280-HDEP provides long-range target detection, identification, and tracking for a broad range of mission support, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; maritime search and rescue; interdiction; covert operations; and disaster recovery.

TacFlir 280-HDEP is a land-based version of the system used for ground vehicle surveillance and fixed installations, featuring a laser designator.

The SeaFlir/TacFLIR 380 HLD-X provides HD multi-spectral imaging, ultra long-range imaging performance, superior image stabilization, and true metadata embedded in digital video, complete with laser designation and rangefinder.

Latest trading by parent Teledyne Technologies

On January 27, 2022, Teledyne Technologies reported its latest quarter’s (Q4) trading results, the highlights of which are as follows: