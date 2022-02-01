SPIE
My Company | Contact Us
Optics.org
daily coverage of the optics & photonics industry and the markets that it serves
Featured Showcases
Photonics West
News
Menu
Business News

Teledyne Flir Defense wins $100 million contract with Danish Defense Forces

01 Feb 2022

To provide medium- and long-range surveillance systems for imaging and sensing over next seven years.

Teledyne Flir Defense offers a range of surveillance systems for defense.

Teledyne Flir Defense offers a range of surveillance systems for defense.

Teledyne Flir Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies, together with its Denmark-based partner Precision Technic Defence Group, have signed a seven-year framework agreement with the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization to provide a variety of medium- and long-range surveillance systems for land, maritime and airborne applications.

DALO also has awarded the companies a service and maintenance contract. The potential contract value is estimated to exceed $100 million over the period of performance.

Teledyne Flir has offered its SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 280-HDEP and SeaFLIR/TacFLIR 380 HLD-X advanced day/night, all-weather imaging systems. The contract allows DALO to procure versions of these products for the Danish Defense Mobile Sensor Systems program, which supports the surveillance needs of its Army, Air Force and Navy users.

Investment in technology

JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne Flir Defense, commented, “We’ve invested heavily in technology upgrades across our lineup, including edge processing and AI capabilities that reduce the cognitive load on operators and improve situational awareness.

“As a trusted industry and regional partner, we look forward to supplying imaging platforms, service and support to Danish defense forces for many years to come.”

Designed for full-time, all-weather maritime duty, SeaFLIR 280-HDEP provides long-range target detection, identification, and tracking for a broad range of mission support, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; maritime search and rescue; interdiction; covert operations; and disaster recovery.

TacFlir 280-HDEP is a land-based version of the system used for ground vehicle surveillance and fixed installations, featuring a laser designator.

The SeaFlir/TacFLIR 380 HLD-X provides HD multi-spectral imaging, ultra long-range imaging performance, superior image stabilization, and true metadata embedded in digital video, complete with laser designation and rangefinder.

Latest trading by parent Teledyne Technologies

On January 27, 2022, Teledyne Technologies reported its latest quarter’s (Q4) trading results, the highlights of which are as follows:

  • Record quarterly sales of $1,375.7 million, an increase of 70.0% compared with last year.
  • Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.39 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.56.
  • Fourth quarter GAAP operating margin of 14.2% and non-GAAP operating margin of 21.5%.
  • Record annual sales of $4,614.3 million, an increase of 49.5% compared with last year.
  • Full year GAAP diluted earnings per share of $10.05 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $16.86.
  • Full year GAAP operating margin of 13.5% and non-GAAP operating margin of 21.3%.
  • Record quarterly and annual cash flow from operations.
  • Year-end Consolidated Leverage Ratio declined to 2.9x from 3.8x in May 2021.
  • Issuing full year 2022 GAAP diluted earnings outlook of $14.10 to $14.55 per share and full year 2022 non-GAAP earnings outlook of $17.60 to $18.00 per share.

More from Business News
Fabrinet sales up again despite supply chain headwinds
Photonics sales up again as MKS posts record quarter
Thermal imaging startup Owl Autonomous lands $15M venture round
New funding values Nuburu at $350M
ASML sales boom continues as Intel places high-NA order
G&HMaterion Balzers OpticsBristol Instruments, Inc.DataRay Inc.Universe Kogaku America Inc.ECOPTIKart Photonics GmbH
Copyright © 2022 SPIE EuropeDesigned by Kestrel Web Services