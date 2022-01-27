Photonics World

Latest Prism Award winners revealed in San Francisco

27 Jan 2022

2022 cohort unveiled at SPIE Photonics West event, including a quantum emulator called 'Albert'.

The 14th annual Prism Awards, announced January 26 during the SPIE Photonics West event taking place in San Francisco, showcased a dynamic range of companies working on photonics technologies and applications.

Winning entries across ten individual categories this year included an “ultra reality” display, a solid-state lidar platform based on VCSELs and meta-optics, and a quantum emulator named “Albert”.

“We are particularly delighted to be celebrating our Prism Award winners in person this year,” said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford.

“These companies with their scientists and engineers - and I am including the award finalists as well - are ensuring that key technologies and products are reaching, energizing, and continually growing the photonics market. Their critical, innovative work is impacting lives across the globe.”

“Each year, the Prism Awards singles out the very brightest innovations in a highly innovative industry and, despite a global pandemic, supply chain issues, and other challenges over the past year, the 2022 winners still found a way to advance the field of photonics in important and remarkable ways,” added Tom Laurin, the CEO of Photonics Media.

“We extend our congratulations to each of this year’s winners, who deserve our industry's recognition for their advancements in transportation, biomedicine, research, sensing, and quantum technology.”

For consideration in this year's awards, SPIE received 120 applications from 18 countries. Finalists and winners were selected by a panel of international judges with experience across the technology commercialization and funding sectors.

This year’s judging panel included MKS Instruments’ Marc D. Himel, the FDA’s Zane Arp, Femto Blanc’s Uri Abrams, iFocus’ Adi Diner, Berkeley Catalyst Fund’s Laura Smoliar, Engender Technologies’ Cather Simpson, Luminate Accelerator’s Sujatha Ramanujan, Notal Vision’s Nishant Mohan, Teledyne Princeton Instruments’ Jason McClure, and Chromacity’s Shahida Imani.

The full list of the 2022 Prism Award award categories and winners is as follows:

• Augmented & Virtual Reality: Luxexcel

• Autonomous Vehicles: Lumotive

• Better Sensing: SWIR Vision Systems

• Biomedical Devices: PlenOptika

• Displays: BRELYON

• Industrial Lasers: Civan Lasers

• Manufacturing & Test: LightPath Technologies

• Quantum: ColdQuanta

• Scientific Lasers: Stuttgart Instruments

• Software: Zemax