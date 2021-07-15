Photonics World

Covid update: 15 July 2021

15 Jul 2021

A round up of this week's coronavirus-related news and countermeasures from the photonics industry.

Business analyst Technavio has published its latest market research report titled Blue Laser Diode Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025. Technavio's forecast also highlights imapact of Covid-19 recovery

The Covid-19 impact report on blue laser diode market offers pre as well as post-Covid-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases, says the report. ”Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the Covid-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.”

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing impact on Critical IT infrastructure and software systems.

Top 3 blue laser diode market players, according to Technavio

Egismos Technology offers 405nm and 450nm lasers diodes with up to 5W output power for laser cutting, laser printing, lasers for dermatology, plastic surgery, and other medical applications.

Hamamatsu Photonics offers an M10306-29 laser diode with a 405nm wavelength with an output power of 40mW.

Nichia offers NDB4116 and NDB4216 blue laser diodes with a peak wavelength ranging from 440 nm to 450 nm. The optical output power generated by these diodes is 120 mW.

The US Department of Defense, alongside the Department of Health and Human Services, on July 6th, 2021, awarded a $35.1 million contract to LightDeck Diagnostics to increase the production capacity of LightDeck’s SARS-CoV-2 Ultra-Rapid Antigen and Covid-19 Total Antibody Tests.

These point-of-care tests deliver laboratory quality results in five minutes. This industrial base expansion effort will increase LightDeck Diagnostics’ domestic production capability of their SARS-CoV-2 Ultra-Rapid Antigen and Covid-19 Total Antibody Tests in Boulder, Colorado, from 50,000 tests per month to 1 million tests per month by September 2022.

The DOD’s Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell led this effort in coordination with the Department of the Air Force’s Acquisition Covid-19 Task Force. HHS’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, funded this effort through the Health Care Enhancement Act to support domestic industrial base expansion for critical medical resources.

ams OSRAM has announced its multi-spectral technology is a key component of the BiologyWorks (K)now device, a rapid, lab-quality and affordable molecular test for Covid-19 and other infections.

“The ams Osram spectral sensor is a critical component of the BiologyWorks k(now) device because of its unique ability to quickly and reliably identify samples further ensuring the delivery of accurate, digital results,” noted Peter Marx, a BiologyWorks founder.

Using the BiologyWorks k(now) device is simple. Samples are collected with an anterior nasal swab, consecutively added to two test tubes with fluids, mixed and then a drop of the mixture is added to a disposable cartridge. The cartridge is then inserted into the device for molecular testing that is highly accurate, inexpensive and examines multiple indicators at once. Covid-19 results can be found by scanning a QR code on the device display with a smart phone.

The BiologyWorks k(now) device features the AS7341L, a 10-channel spectral sensor that offers highly accurate spectral identification for reflection or fluorescence measurements. The multi-wavelength approach of the AS7341L enables cost-effective multi-analyte detection and is available in a mobile device-compatible package. BiologyWorks’ cutting-edge software and hardware, combined with LAMP chemistry, completes the analysis, delivering results in minutes at home. More information in the following video: