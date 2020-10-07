Photonics World

SPIE Photonex+Vacuum Expo talk assesses impacts of Covid on industry

07 Oct 2020

Upbeat report says photonics production continues – but nobody expects in-person events in 2021.

It's the question everybody wants answers to: what are the key impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the photonics industry and research? At this week’s SPIE Photonex+Vacuum Expo Digital Forum , Dr. John Lincoln, Chief Executive of the UK’s Photonics Leadership Group , presents results from an updated industry-wide survey of the UK sector, with data from September 2020.

The Group's new report, first aired in this week's Digital Forum, updates an earlier analysis of the situation from April, 2020, capturing community feedback on the fast-changing impact of Covid-19 on industry activity and academic research in the UK. Dr. Lincoln also believes that many of the report's conclusions would apply in other countries, although local practices, responses and government interventions will influence the sector's reactions.

He tells the virtual conference, “Back in April, 2020, the PLG made a survey of the industry to understand what would be the impact of the pandemic and lock down. That showed that actually photonics manufacturing in the UK was pretty resilient and pretty strong but there were some significant impacts for example in the pipeline.

“Many people want to know what has changed six months. So we asked the questions with slightly more granularity in the autumn of 2020. The really positive thing is that 92% of photonics manufacturers report that they are operating at over 75% capacity.

“Almost everybody is operating at over 50% capacity and nobody has suspended operations anymore meaning a slight increase over the spring figures. In fact, 16% of UK photonics companies report that they are operating at increased capacity over the spring figures, so essentially UK photonics is fully operational, functioning and running.

Ongoing challenges

He then moves on to ongoing challenges. “We have asked what issues continue to present challenges to businesses. It's heartening to see that for one fifth of companies, they report no major challenges. Where challenges are reported, the lengthening of the sales cycle first identified in the spring continues to be an issue. In fact a greater portion of people who cite where there are issues and you see cancellations importing parts, supply chain issues still remaining significant.

“Looking forward, we are also seeing a major shift towards a positive outlook so in the spring only 30% of photonics companies said they saw revenues as remaining the same or increasing. Now 68% of respondents say that they envisage revenues will increase or stay the same in a year’s time.”

Not covered in the earlier spring survey, the impact of the pandemic on exports was an important new question in the September survey. “Two-thirds of UK photonics manufacturers export 75% of their output or more, and indeed 30% of those manufacturers export over 90% of their output," Dr Lincoln notes.

“It's interesting to see that the impact during Covid has been fairly minimal; there was a slight dip in the exports the number of people exporting a very high proportion of their output but that is forecast to fully recover and to even increase slightly.

Research impacts

Then the presentation’s focus switches to academia and research. “This is a new area we entered into the latest survey. We had a separate set of questions targeted towards universities to see what the impact has been.

“So here I'm afraid the outlook situation is not quite so positive," he warns. “To start with, there is a major contrast between the access that university researchers have to their facilities, in contrast to industry. Only 24% of academics have good access to their research facilities in contrast to more than 90% of industry, which is running over at 75% capacity.”

“However we should bear in mind that access is not everything. The other important factor is that academics are having new demands on their time, in particular with the move to virtual teaching. It's interesting for those academics who teach, 3/4 of them report that that move to remote teaching is having a significant impact on their research time. In some cases, actually almost 1/3 of academics report that it's causing more than a 20% reduction in the time they have for research.”

“I would ask that senior university management tries to make sure there is a balance between keeping the quality of remote teaching high but also making sure research is able to continue and progress. Also significant is that even looking at year out, 50% of academics see that the pandemic will continue to have a negative impact on their outputs that research on their collaboration with industry.”

Another significant pandemic-affected issue is the impact on and prospects for events such as traditional conferences, exhibitions and even relatively modest in-person company or university meetings. Dr. Lincoln reports that almost no one in the later survey believes that there will be a return to in-person events in 2021.

“Where people do see a return,” he says, “it will take at least a year if not more, and indeed for the majority of respondents, virtual events will continue to coexist with in-person events even in a year's time.

"I think this is a really significant message to take both for the industrial and the academic community because it means we need to rethink about how we redesign our engagement journey, whether we're engaging with industry from academia, with peers, or with customers from industry.”

Dr. Lincoln concludes, “We really need to have a new customer journey that is compatible with a fully digital world, or fully virtualized world where we can take somebody from first interaction right the way through to delivering the project of delivering the purchase order without ever having to meet him in person. But this is a major challenge and I think it's one that we all need to take on board and rise to.”